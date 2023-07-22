Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.47.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

