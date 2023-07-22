BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.70. 5,169,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. BP has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts expect that BP will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 52.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 361,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 3,036.6% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 90,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 87,911 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

