Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSX opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

