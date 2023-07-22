Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.57.

SAM opened at $303.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.81.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

