BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.58.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

