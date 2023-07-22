BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $11.23 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

