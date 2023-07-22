BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Down 3%

Shares of BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) were down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$68.11 and last traded at C$68.11. Approximately 644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.25.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.39.

