BMO Capital Markets Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $120.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.13.

NYSE PGR opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

