Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.40. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 83,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the west Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.