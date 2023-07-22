Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.47.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 498.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.