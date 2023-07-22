Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.47.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

