Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.