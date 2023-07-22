Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 151.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 192.0% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.3% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $104.91 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

