BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $888.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $881.00 to $888.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $751.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.73.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

