BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

