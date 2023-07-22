Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

