BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 429,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIT Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 224.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

BTCM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 134,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,810. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.31% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BIT Mining will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.