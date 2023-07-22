BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNTX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

BioNTech stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 679,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,697. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

