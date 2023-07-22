Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.19.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $276.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

