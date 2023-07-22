BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 35,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

