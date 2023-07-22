BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 35,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BCRX stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
