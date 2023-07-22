bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in June

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

BIAF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIAF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

