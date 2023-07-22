Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 3.8%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 143,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 272,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $763.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.24). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

