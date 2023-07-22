Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 248,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,100 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.