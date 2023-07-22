Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Morphic from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Morphic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,768,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,580,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,172.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,368 shares of company stock worth $8,170,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

