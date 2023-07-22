Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.57

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.57 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 40.29 ($0.53). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 41.05 ($0.54), with a volume of 25,800 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £302.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1,023.75, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

