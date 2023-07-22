Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.84. 1,148,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,728. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

