Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 838 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 838 ($10.96).
Several brokerages recently commented on BEZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 921 ($12.04) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.51) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Insider Transactions at Beazley
In other news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £346,800 ($453,451.88). Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
