Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) and Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zepp Health and Beamz Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Beamz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $4.03 billion 0.02 -$41.80 million ($0.80) -1.44 Beamz Interactive N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) N/A

This table compares Zepp Health and Beamz Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beamz Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zepp Health. Zepp Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beamz Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Beamz Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health -8.43% -12.57% -6.14% Beamz Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Zepp Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Beamz Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Beamz Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beamz Interactive beats Zepp Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About Beamz Interactive

Beamz Interactive, Inc. develops and sells interactive laser controller technology for various music, game, education, therapy, senior care, lighting, and consumer applications worldwide. The company's product offerings consist of the Beamz Education and Healthcare product family, which includes the Beamz EHC Professional Edition designed for use by professionals in educational or therapeutic settings, and Home Edition, which is designed to participate in making music; the Beamz By Flo consumer product family; and stand-alone software applications that work on PCs, MACs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices without connecting to the Beamz hardware. Beamz Interactive, Inc. provides its products online, as well as directly to education markets. The company has entered into agreements with The Learning Station and Gigglebellies (Magic Factory) to adapt early learning educational and entertainment videos. The company was formerly known as HumanBeams, Inc. and changed its name to Beamz Interactive, Inc. in December 2007. Beamz Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

