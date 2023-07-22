Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $52,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after buying an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $23,585,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 350,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

