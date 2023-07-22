Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCBNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Base Carbon from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Base Carbon from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Base Carbon Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

