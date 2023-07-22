Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.84) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.66) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($7.13) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $471.60.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

