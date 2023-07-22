Barclays Initiates Coverage on CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barclays began coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $198.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.00.

CDW opened at $188.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

