Barclays Cuts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $41.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.20. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,838,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,461,304.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,838,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,461,304.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,064 shares of company stock worth $17,886,204 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.