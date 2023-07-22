Barclays Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.38.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

