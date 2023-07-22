Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Shares Down 0.1%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.72. 25,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 45,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

