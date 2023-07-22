Bank of America Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.