Bank of America Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $84.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.88.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

