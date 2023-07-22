Bancor Market Capitalization Achieves $58.72 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC on major exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $58.72 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,718,646 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,734,707.98123994 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.39103498 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $3,167,612.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

