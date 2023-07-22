Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.72

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 5115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Banco Itaú Chile Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.05 million during the quarter. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.23%.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

