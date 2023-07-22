BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $68.44 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at BancFirst

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,106 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.