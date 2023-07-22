Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Lowered to C$47.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BDGI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$31.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$33.21.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

