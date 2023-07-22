Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.92.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of AXSM opened at $75.14 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

