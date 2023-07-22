Axie Infinity Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.48 or 0.00021707 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $774.69 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,852.70 or 1.00059220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002238 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.50382881 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $45,811,691.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

