Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12), reports. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of AVBH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

