AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Down 11.4% in June

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.26.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.37. The company had a trading volume of 527,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,126. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after buying an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

