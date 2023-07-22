Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $94.69 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $94.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.75 or 0.00046026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,628,300 coins and its circulating supply is 345,908,850 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

