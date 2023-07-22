Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $13.69 or 0.00045897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $90.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,629,956 coins and its circulating supply is 345,910,506 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

