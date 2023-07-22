AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,457.93 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,479.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,496.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.