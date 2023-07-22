Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

