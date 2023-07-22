Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.19

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Audius has a market cap of $196.28 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

